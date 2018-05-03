NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Fresenius nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 71 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal des Gesundheitskonzerns sei erwartungsgemäß verlaufen, schrieb Analystin Veronika Dubajova in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Weil es auch beim Ausblick keine Überraschung gegeben habe, sei die Zahlenvorlage kein großes Ereignis. Die Aktie stehe derzeit mehr mit der Unsicherheit um die abgesagte Akorn-Übernahme im Fokus./tih/bek



