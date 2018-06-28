Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
28.06.2018 14:45:09
Flexion Therapeutics Buy
Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat die Einstufung für Flexion Therapeutics Inc auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 39 USD belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Flexion Therapeutics Inc Buy
|Unternehmen:
Flexion Therapeutics Inc
|Analyst:
The Benchmark Company
|Kursziel:
$ 39.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
22.04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
76.95%
|Rating update:
initiated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 25.22
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
54.64%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc
|24.85
|-3.54%
