28.06.2018 14:45:09

Flexion Therapeutics Buy

Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat die Einstufung für Flexion Therapeutics Inc auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 39 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Flexion Therapeutics Inc Buy
Unternehmen:
Flexion Therapeutics Inc 		Analyst:
The Benchmark Company 		Kursziel:
$ 39.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
22.04 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
76.95%
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 25.22 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
54.64%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Flexion Therapeutics Inc

Analysen zu Flexion Therapeutics Inc

14:45 Flexion Therapeutics Buy The Benchmark Company
09.10.17 Flexion Therapeutics Buy Needham & Company, LLC
06.09.16 Flexion Therapeutics Buy Lake Street
21.07.16 Flexion Therapeutics Buy Lake Street

Flexion Therapeutics Inc 24.85 -3.54%

