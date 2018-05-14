14.05.2018 15:24:37

First Majestic Silver Market Perform

Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat First Majestic Silver CorporationShs wieder aufgenommen mit der Einstufung "Market Perform".
Zusammenfassung: First Majestic Silver CorporationShs Market Perform
Unternehmen:
First Majestic Silver CorporationShs 		Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Market Perform		 Kurs*:
6.04 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
resumed 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

14.05.18 First Majestic Silver Market Perform BMO Capital Markets
22.12.17 First Majestic Silver Underperform BMO Capital Markets
17.11.17 First Majestic Silver Market Perform BMO Capital Markets

