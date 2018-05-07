Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
07.05.2018 16:06:17
First Cash Financial Services Neutral
Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat First Cash Financial Services Inc von Outperform auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 87 auf 90 USD angehoben.
|Zusammenfassung: First Cash Financial Services Inc Neutral
|Unternehmen:
First Cash Financial Services Inc
|Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 90.00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
75.56 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19.11%
|Rating update:
downgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 87.95
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.33%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|First Cash Financial Services Inc
|87.95
|-3.19%
