21.05.2018 14:18:56
FRONTEO, Buy
Der Analyst Maxim Group hat das Kursziel für FRONTEO, Inc (spons. ADRs) von 16 auf 23 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: FRONTEO, Inc (spons. ADRs) Buy
|Unternehmen:
FRONTEO, Inc (spons. ADRs)
|Analyst:
Maxim Group
|Kursziel:
$ 23.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 18.75
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22.67%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 18.75
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22.67%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
