FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Enel nach Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 6 Euro belassen. Der italienische Versorger habe wie erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analystin Claudia Introvigne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Dividendenrendite sei im Branchenvergleich deutlich überdurchschnittlich./la/edh
Datum der Analyse: 01.08.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|14:17
|Enel buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:41
|Enel buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:56
|Enel Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07:28
|Enel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.07.18
|Enel Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|Enel S.p.A.
|5.60
|0.50%
