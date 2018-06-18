Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
18.06.2018 17:16:54
EVO Payments A Hold
Der Analyst Deutsche Bank AG hat die Einstufung für EVO Payments Inc Registered Shs -A- auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 24 USD belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: EVO Payments Inc Registered Shs -A- Hold
|Unternehmen:
EVO Payments Inc Registered Shs -A-
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
$ 24.00
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
20.22 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18.69%
|Rating update:
initiated
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EVO Payments Inc Registered Shs -A-
|18.21
|2.65%
