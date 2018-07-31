Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
31.07.2018 13:23:29
EPR Properties Hold
Der Analyst Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. hat das Kursziel für EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest von 66 auf 68 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest Hold
|Unternehmen:
EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest
|Analyst:
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 68.00
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
$ 66.20
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2.72%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 66.20
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.72%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
