Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
12.03.2018 16:41:25
Discovery Communications A Equal Weight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat Discovery Communications Inc (A) von Underweight auf "Equal Weight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 18 auf 23 USD angehoben.
|Zusammenfassung: Discovery Communications Inc (A) Equal weight
|Unternehmen:
Discovery Communications Inc (A)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 23.00
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
$ 24.35
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-5.54%
|Rating update:
upgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 24.42
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5.81%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Discovery Communications Inc (A)
|
31.07.17
|Discovery Communications: A High Price for Continued Uncertainty? (The Wall Street Journal)
|
31.07.17
|Discovery Communications: A High Price for Continued Uncertainty? (EN, Barrons)
|
28.11.16
|GESAMT-ROUNDUP 2: ARD und ZDF sparen Olympia-Millionen - Beitrag sinkt nicht (dpa-afx)
|
28.11.16
|Olympia-Millionen gespart - für den Rundfunkbeitrag keine Folgen (dpa-afx)
|
28.11.16
|GESAMT-ROUNDUP/Olympia-Blackout für ARD/ZDF: Zuschauer müssen für Olympia zahlen (dpa-afx)
|
28.11.16
|WDH: DOSB bedauert Olympia-Aus von ARD/ZDF (dpa-afx)
|
28.11.16
|DOSB bedauert Olympia-Aus von ARD/ZDF (dpa-afx)
Analysen zu Discovery Communications Inc (A)
|12.03.18
|Discovery Communication a Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.01.18
|Discovery Communication a Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|02.01.18
|Discovery Communication a Outperform
|Barrington Research
|30.11.17
|Discovery Communication a Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.17
|Discovery Communication a Neutral
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Discovery Communications Inc (A)
|28.00
|-13.53%
