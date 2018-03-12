12.03.2018 16:41:25

Discovery Communications A Equal Weight

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat Discovery Communications Inc (A) von Underweight auf "Equal Weight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 18 auf 23 USD angehoben.
Zusammenfassung: Discovery Communications Inc (A) Equal weight
Unternehmen:
Discovery Communications Inc (A) 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 23.00
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		 Kurs*:
$ 24.35 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-5.54%
Rating update:
upgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 24.42 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5.81%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Discovery Communications Inc (A) 28.00 -13.53% Discovery Communications Inc (A)

