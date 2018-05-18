Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Dialog Semiconductor nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Analyst Sandeep Deshpande kürzte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Umsatz- und Gewinnschätzungen für den Chipentwickler spürbar. Sein Kursziel basiere aber weiter auf dem Mittelwert zwischen einem bestmöglichen und dem schlimmsten Szenario - abhängig vor allem von der Geschäftsentwicklung mit Apple./tih/he
Datum der Analyse: 18.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
23.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
19.25 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19.51%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
18.91 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21.63%
|Analyst Name::
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
|18.05.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Hoegh LNG Partners LP Partnership Units Buy