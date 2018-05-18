NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Dialog Semiconductor nach Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Analyst Sandeep Deshpande kürzte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Umsatz- und Gewinnschätzungen für den Chipentwickler spürbar. Sein Kursziel basiere aber weiter auf dem Mittelwert zwischen einem bestmöglichen und dem schlimmsten Szenario - abhängig vor allem von der Geschäftsentwicklung mit Apple./tih/he



