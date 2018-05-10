10.05.2018 18:22:27
Diageo overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Diageo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2800 Pence belassen. Die weltweiten Scotch-Exporte hätten sich auf bereinigter Basis im März beschleunigt, schrieb Analystin Komal Dhillon in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei dem Spirituosenhersteller Diageo trage das Scotch-Geschäft rund 30 Prozent zum Gewinn bei./mis/tih
Datum der Analyse: 10.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Diageo plc overweight
|Unternehmen:
Diageo plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
28.00 £
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
26.70 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4.87%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
26.70 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.87%
|Analyst Name::
Komal Dhillon
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Diageo plc
Analysen zu Diageo plcmehr Analysen
|18:22
|Diageo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.18
|Diageo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.05.18
|Diageo overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|03.05.18
|Diageo Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.04.18
|Diageo buy
|UBS AG
