10.05.2018 18:22:27

Diageo overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Diageo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2800 Pence belassen. Die weltweiten Scotch-Exporte hätten sich auf bereinigter Basis im März beschleunigt, schrieb Analystin Komal Dhillon in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei dem Spirituosenhersteller Diageo trage das Scotch-Geschäft rund 30 Prozent zum Gewinn bei./mis/tih

Datum der Analyse: 10.05.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Diageo plc overweight
Unternehmen:
Diageo plc 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
28.00 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
26.70 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
4.87%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
26.70 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.87%
Analyst Name::
Komal Dhillon 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Diageo plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Diageo plcmehr Analysen

18:22 Diageo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.05.18 Diageo buy Kepler Cheuvreux
03.05.18 Diageo overweight Morgan Stanley
03.05.18 Diageo Outperform Credit Suisse Group
30.04.18 Diageo buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Diageo plc 26.70 0.39% Diageo plc

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

20:32 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
UniCredit overweight
20:32 S&P Capital IQ
Zurich Insurance Hold
19:10 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
The Trade Des a Outperform
19:10 Dougherty & Company LLC
Medidata Solutions Buy
18:51 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
HeidelbergCement buy
18:50 S&P Capital IQ
ProSiebenSat1 Media buy
18:49 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
freenet Sell
18:40 S&P Capital IQ
ING Group Hold
18:40 S&P Capital IQ
UniCredit Strong Buy
18:39 S&P Capital IQ
Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
18:22 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Diageo overweight
17:52 Imperial Capital
VASCO Data Security In-line
17:43 Canaccord Adams
Astronics Hold
17:13 Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Anheuser-Busch InBev Hold
16:51 RBC Capital Markets
Telefónica Underperform
16:36 Credit Suisse Group
Scout24 Neutral
16:02 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Turtle Beach Outperform
16:00 Aegis Capital
Match Group (Tinder) Buy
15:18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Booking Buy
15:15 RBC Capital Markets
Walmart Sector Perform
15:07 Morningstar
Walmart buy
15:07 RBC Capital Markets
Walmart Outperform
15:06 Wells Fargo & Co
Walmart neutral
15:05 Credit Suisse Group
Microsoft Outperform
14:53 Citigroup Corp.
Imperial Brands neutral
14:46 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
MercadoLibre Hold
14:40 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Continental overweight
14:35 Needham & Company, LLC
Rapid7 Buy
14:32 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Nuance Communications Hold
14:23 Credit Suisse Group
Henkel vz Underperform
14:21 Credit Suisse Group
STMicroelectronics Outperform
14:15 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
United Internet buy
14:01 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Carvana Buy
13:58 Jefferies & Company Inc.
EON buy
13:54 Needham & Company, LLC
Altery a Buy
13:53 Needham & Company, LLC
TechTarget Buy
13:50 Needham & Company, LLC
Infinera Strong Buy
13:45 Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Imperial Brands buy
13:45 Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
ProSiebenSat1 Media buy
13:43 RBC Capital Markets
Zalando Outperform
13:42 RBC Capital Markets
UniCredit Outperform
13:40 Credit Suisse Group
Walmart Neutral
13:39 Credit Suisse Group
ING Group Underperform
13:38 Credit Suisse Group
Air France-KLM Neutral
13:33 RBC Capital Markets
Henkel vz Sector Perform
13:29 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
IPG Photonics Buy
13:28 Credit Suisse Group
Dialog Semiconductor neutral
13:28 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Coherent Buy
13:27 Credit Suisse Group
EON Neutral
13:20 Deutsche Bank AG
BNP Paribas buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB