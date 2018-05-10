NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Diageo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2800 Pence belassen. Die weltweiten Scotch-Exporte hätten sich auf bereinigter Basis im März beschleunigt, schrieb Analystin Komal Dhillon in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei dem Spirituosenhersteller Diageo trage das Scotch-Geschäft rund 30 Prozent zum Gewinn bei./mis/tih



Datum der Analyse: 10.05.2018



