Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
26.03.2018 17:47:12
DR Horton Overweight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat D.R. Horton Inc. von Equal Weight auf "Overweight" hochgestuft, aber das Kursziel auf 52 belassen..
|Zusammenfassung: D.R. Horton Inc. overweight
|Unternehmen:
D.R. Horton Inc.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 52.00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 44.04
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18.07%
|Rating update:
upgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 44.68
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.38%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|26.03.18
|DR Horton overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.03.18
|DR Horton Outperform
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|17.01.18
|DR Horton Buy
|UBS AG
|12.12.17
|DR Horton Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|25.10.17
|DR Horton Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|D.R. Horton Inc.
|44.68
|3.19%
