08.03.2018 14:21:50

Costco Wholesale Outperform

Der Analyst RBC Capital Markets hat das Kursziel für Costco Wholesale Corp. von 209 auf 205 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Costco Wholesale Corp. Outperform
Unternehmen:
Costco Wholesale Corp. 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
$ 205.00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 187.36 		Abst. Kursziel*:
9.42%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 183.73 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11.58%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Analysen

14:21 Costco Wholesale Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12.01.18 Costco Wholesale Outperform Telsey Advisory Group
15.12.17 Costco Wholesale Outperform Telsey Advisory Group
30.11.17 Costco Wholesale Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.07.17 Costco Wholesale Market Perform BMO Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Costco Wholesale Corp. 172.70 71.31% Costco Wholesale Corp.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

17:35 H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Vascular Biogenics Neutral
17:27 Cantor Fitzgerald
Dynavax Technologies Overweight
16:51 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Linde Verkaufen
16:47 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
BMW Underweight
16:40 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
EVOTEC Hold
15:17 UBS AG
Société Générale (Societe Generale) buy
15:13 UBS AG
BNP Paribas Neutral
15:13 UBS AG
ING Group buy
15:12 UBS AG
Commerzbank Sell
15:12 UBS AG
Lloyds Banking Group buy
15:11 UBS AG
HSBC Neutral
15:11 UBS AG
Barclays buy
15:10 UBS AG
Credit Suisse buy
15:10 UBS AG
Santander buy
15:09 UBS AG
BBVA Neutral
15:09 UBS AG
UniCredit Neutral
15:08 UBS AG
Intesa Sanpaolo buy
15:06 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
JCDecaux Neutral
14:58 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ExxonMobil Neutral
14:57 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
LEG Immobilien Halten
14:56 RBC Capital Markets
ExxonMobil Sector Perform
14:54 RBC Capital Markets
Lloyds Banking Group Outperform
14:54 RBC Capital Markets
BNP Paribas Outperform
14:54 RBC Capital Markets
BBVA Outperform
14:53 RBC Capital Markets
UBS Sector Perform
14:53 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eni Underweight
14:53 RBC Capital Markets
HSBC Sector Perform
14:53 RBC Capital Markets
Barclays Sector Perform
14:53 RBC Capital Markets
Intesa Sanpaolo Sector Perform
14:52 RBC Capital Markets
Santander Sector Perform
14:52 RBC Capital Markets
Société Générale (Societe Generale) Sector Perform
14:52 RBC Capital Markets
Commerzbank Sector Perform
14:51 RBC Capital Markets
Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
14:26 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
ProSiebenSat1 Media kaufen
14:25 RBC Capital Markets
Caseys General Stores Sector Perform
14:23 Independent Research GmbH
Continental Halten
14:21 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
freenet buy
14:21 RBC Capital Markets
Costco Wholesale Outperform
14:17 DZ BANK
Vonovia kaufen
14:17 Morgan Stanley
Schaeffler Equal-Weight
14:14 Independent Research GmbH
Merck Halten
14:10 Deutsche Bank AG
Jungheinrich Hold
14:09 Deutsche Bank AG
Siltronic buy
14:07 UBS AG
Deutsche Bank Neutral
13:56 Maxim Group
THL Credit Hold
13:55 H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Buy
13:53 UBS AG
Uniper buy
13:52 Needham & Company, LLC
CryoPort Buy
13:52 UBS AG
LEG Immobilien Neutral
13:52 Needham & Company, LLC
Okta Buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB