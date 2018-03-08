Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
08.03.2018 14:21:50
Costco Wholesale Outperform
Der Analyst RBC Capital Markets hat das Kursziel für Costco Wholesale Corp. von 209 auf 205 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Costco Wholesale Corp. Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Costco Wholesale Corp.
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 205.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 187.36
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9.42%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 183.73
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11.58%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
