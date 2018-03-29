29.03.2018 20:47:45

Constellation Brands A Buy

Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für Constellation Brands Inc (A) von 265 auf 285 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Constellation Brands Inc (A) Buy
Unternehmen:
Constellation Brands Inc (A) 		Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group 		Kursziel:
$ 285.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 228.87 		Abst. Kursziel*:
24.52%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 227.92 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25.04%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)mehr Analysen

29.03.18 Constellation Brand a Buy Pivotal Research Group
09.02.18 Constellation Brand a Outperform BMO Capital Markets
10.01.18 Constellation Brand a overweight Barclays Capital
14.12.17 Constellation Brand a Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.10.17 Constellation Brand a Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Constellation Brands Inc (A) 197.00 -6.19% Constellation Brands Inc (A)

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

29.03.18 Pivotal Research Group
Constellation Brand a Buy
29.03.18 Wolfe Research
Restoration Hardware Outperform
29.03.18 Wolfe Research
Lululemon Athletica Outperform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
Westlake Chemical Market Perform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
WR Grace Outperform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
Venator Materials Outperform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
Tronox Outperform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
Sherwin-Williams Market Perform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
RPM International Outperform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
Praxair Market Perform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
PQ Group Outperform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
PPG Industries Market Perform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
Lyondellbasell Industries Market Perform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
Hexcel Market Perform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
Ferro Outperform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
Ecolab Outperform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
DowDuPont Outperform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
The Chemours Outperform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
Axalta Coating Systems Market Perform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
Avery Dennison Market Perform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
Ashland Global Outperform
29.03.18 BMO Capital Markets
Air Products and Chemicals Outperform
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
Woodward Equal weight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
Triumph Group Equal weight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
TransDigm Group overweight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
Textron overweight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
Spirit AeroSystems overweight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
Raytheon Equal weight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
Northrop Grumman overweight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
Lockheed Martin Equal weight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
L3 Technologies overweight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
Huntington Ingalls Industries overweight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
Hexcel Equal weight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
Harris Equal weight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
General Dynamics overweight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
Esterline Technologies Underweight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
The Babcock & Wilcox Underweight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
Boeing overweight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
Arconic Equal weight
29.03.18 Barclays Capital
Allegheny Technologies overweight
29.03.18 RBC Capital Markets
eBay Outperform
29.03.18 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
RIB Software buy
29.03.18 Deutsche Bank AG
Whitehorse Financial Buy
29.03.18 Deutsche Bank AG
Jacobs Engineering Group Buy
29.03.18 S&P Capital IQ
Renault buy
29.03.18 Seaport Global Securities
Novavax Buy
29.03.18 DZ BANK
Dürr Halten
29.03.18 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Starbucks Neutral
29.03.18 HSBC
BASF buy
29.03.18 DZ BANK
Deutsche Bank kaufen

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB