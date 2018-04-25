25.04.2018 15:27:20
Coca-Cola Hold
PARIS (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die französische Großbank Societe Generale (SocGen) hat das Kursziel für die Aktien des Getränkekonzerns Coca-Cola von 48,80 auf 46,50 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Andrew Holland in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./la/tih
Datum der Analyse: 25.04.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Co. Hold
|Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.
|Analyst:
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|Kursziel:
$ 46.50
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
$ 42.49
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9.44%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 42.43
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9.59%
|Analyst Name::
Andrew Holland
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.
|25.04.18
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|23.04.18
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.04.18
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.03.18
|Coca-Cola Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.02.18
|Coca-Cola buy
|Morningstar
|25.04.18
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|23.04.18
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.04.18
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.03.18
|Coca-Cola Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.02.18
|Coca-Cola buy
|Morningstar
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co.
|43.20
|-0.46%
