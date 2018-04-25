25.04.2018 15:27:20

Coca-Cola Hold

PARIS (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die französische Großbank Societe Generale (SocGen) hat das Kursziel für die Aktien des Getränkekonzerns Coca-Cola von 48,80 auf 46,50 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Andrew Holland in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./la/tih

Datum der Analyse: 25.04.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Co. Hold
Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co. 		Analyst:
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG) 		Kursziel:
$ 46.50
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
$ 42.49 		Abst. Kursziel*:
9.44%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 42.43 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9.59%
Analyst Name::
Andrew Holland 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

