Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
04.04.2018 14:47:32
Century Aluminum Outperform
Der Analyst Cowen and Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für Century Aluminum Co. von 30 auf 25 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Century Aluminum Co. Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Century Aluminum Co.
|Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC
|Kursziel:
$ 25.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 16.69
|Abst. Kursziel*:
49.79%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 16.38
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
52.63%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Century Aluminum Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Century Aluminum Co.mehr Analysen
|14:47
|Century Aluminum Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|16.03.18
|Century Aluminum Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|13.03.18
|Century Aluminum Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|20.12.17
|Century Aluminum Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.17
|Century Aluminum Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|14:47
|Century Aluminum Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|16.03.18
|Century Aluminum Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|13.03.18
|Century Aluminum Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|20.12.17
|Century Aluminum Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.17
|Century Aluminum Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|14:47
|Century Aluminum Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|16.03.18
|Century Aluminum Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|13.03.18
|Century Aluminum Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|28.02.17
|Century Aluminum Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.12.17
|Century Aluminum Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.17
|Century Aluminum Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|19.01.17
|Century Aluminum Hold
|Standpoint Research
|02.05.16
|Century Aluminum Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.16
|Century Aluminum Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Century Aluminum Co.
|16.69
|2.02%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|14:56
|
Maxim Group
Dave & Busters Entertainment Buy
|14:47
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Century Aluminum Outperform
|14:29
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Cloudera Buy
|14:29
|
Mizuho
Cloudera Buy
|14:06
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Globus Medica a Buy
|13:43
|
Pivotal Research Group
NetApp Buy
|13:02
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
GRENKE buy
|12:46
|
Mizuho
Endo International Neutral
|12:43
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
trivago Neutral
|12:40
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Booking Outperform
|12:38
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Expedia Outperform
|12:36
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
TripAdvisor Neutral
|11:16
|
Warburg Research
STADA Sell
|11:11
|
UBS AG
Diageo buy
|11:11
|
UBS AG
Anheuser-Busch InBev buy
|11:06
|
Warburg Research
Nordex buy
|11:02
|
Warburg Research
Rheinmetall Hold
|10:48
|
UBS AG
Swiss Re Sell
|10:46
|
Warburg Research
JOST Werke buy
|10:42
|
Warburg Research
INDUS buy
|10:35
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Fraport buy
|10:31
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Lufthansa Reduce
|10:31
|
Baader Bank
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Hold
|10:27
|
Baader Bank
Swiss Re buy
|10:23
|
Independent Research GmbH
BMW Halten
|10:14
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
HHLA kaufen
|10:07
|
Independent Research GmbH
Daimler Halten
|09:59
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) buy
|09:50
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
adidas buy
|09:48
|
RBC Capital Markets
Imperial Brands Outperform
|09:39
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Südzucker Reduce
|09:22
|
DZ BANK
HELLA GmbH & kaufen
|09:19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
BBVA overweight
|09:18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Santander overweight
|09:18
|
Bernstein Research
Merck Outperform
|08:41
|
Commerzbank AG
GRENKE Hold
|08:41
|
Commerzbank AG
INDUS buy
|08:37
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
S&T buy
|08:27
|
RBC Capital Markets
Reckitt Benckiser Underperform
|08:24
|
RBC Capital Markets
Unilever Underperform
|08:24
|
RBC Capital Markets
Unilever Underperform
|08:20
|
RBC Capital Markets
Nestlé Outperform
|08:16
|
RBC Capital Markets
Danone Sector Perform
|08:13
|
RBC Capital Markets
Reckitt Benckiser Underperform
|08:05
|
RBC Capital Markets
Anheuser-Busch InBev Underperform
|08:00
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Deutsche Euroshop buy
|07:37
|
UBS AG
Merck Buy
|07:32
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
LOréal buy
|07:29
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Anheuser-Busch InBev Conviction Buy List
|07:25
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Porsche vz buy