04.04.2018 14:47:32

Century Aluminum Outperform

Der Analyst Cowen and Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für Century Aluminum Co. von 30 auf 25 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Century Aluminum Co. Outperform
Unternehmen:
Century Aluminum Co. 		Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC 		Kursziel:
$ 25.00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 16.69 		Abst. Kursziel*:
49.79%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 16.38 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
52.63%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Century Aluminum Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Century Aluminum Co.mehr Analysen

14:47 Century Aluminum Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
16.03.18 Century Aluminum Outperform BMO Capital Markets
13.03.18 Century Aluminum Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
20.12.17 Century Aluminum Hold Deutsche Bank AG
27.04.17 Century Aluminum Market Perform Cowen and Company, LLC

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Century Aluminum Co. 16.69 2.02% Century Aluminum Co.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

14:56 Maxim Group
Dave & Busters Entertainment Buy
14:47 Cowen and Company, LLC
Century Aluminum Outperform
14:29 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Cloudera Buy
14:29 Mizuho
Cloudera Buy
14:06 Needham & Company, LLC
Globus Medica a Buy
13:43 Pivotal Research Group
NetApp Buy
13:02 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
GRENKE buy
12:46 Mizuho
Endo International Neutral
12:43 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
trivago Neutral
12:40 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Booking Outperform
12:38 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Expedia Outperform
12:36 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
TripAdvisor Neutral
11:16 Warburg Research
STADA Sell
11:11 UBS AG
Diageo buy
11:11 UBS AG
Anheuser-Busch InBev buy
11:06 Warburg Research
Nordex buy
11:02 Warburg Research
Rheinmetall Hold
10:48 UBS AG
Swiss Re Sell
10:46 Warburg Research
JOST Werke buy
10:42 Warburg Research
INDUS buy
10:35 Kepler Cheuvreux
Fraport buy
10:31 Kepler Cheuvreux
Lufthansa Reduce
10:31 Baader Bank
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Hold
10:27 Baader Bank
Swiss Re buy
10:23 Independent Research GmbH
BMW Halten
10:14 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
HHLA kaufen
10:07 Independent Research GmbH
Daimler Halten
09:59 Kepler Cheuvreux
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) buy
09:50 Kepler Cheuvreux
adidas buy
09:48 RBC Capital Markets
Imperial Brands Outperform
09:39 Kepler Cheuvreux
Südzucker Reduce
09:22 DZ BANK
HELLA GmbH & kaufen
09:19 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
BBVA overweight
09:18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Santander overweight
09:18 Bernstein Research
Merck Outperform
08:41 Commerzbank AG
GRENKE Hold
08:41 Commerzbank AG
INDUS buy
08:37 Kepler Cheuvreux
S&T buy
08:27 RBC Capital Markets
Reckitt Benckiser Underperform
08:24 RBC Capital Markets
Unilever Underperform
08:24 RBC Capital Markets
Unilever Underperform
08:20 RBC Capital Markets
Nestlé Outperform
08:16 RBC Capital Markets
Danone Sector Perform
08:13 RBC Capital Markets
Reckitt Benckiser Underperform
08:05 RBC Capital Markets
Anheuser-Busch InBev Underperform
08:00 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Deutsche Euroshop buy
07:37 UBS AG
Merck Buy
07:32 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
LOréal buy
07:29 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Anheuser-Busch InBev Conviction Buy List
07:25 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Porsche vz buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB