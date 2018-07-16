Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
16.07.2018 18:25:55
Cellectis Overweight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat die Einstufung für Cellectis SA (spons. ADRs) auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 50 USD belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Cellectis SA (spons. ADRs) overweight
|Unternehmen:
Cellectis SA (spons. ADRs)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 50.00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
24.20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
106.61%
|Rating update:
initiated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 29.49
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
69.55%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cellectis SA (spons. ADRs)
|29.49
|4.02%
