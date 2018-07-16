16.07.2018 18:25:55

Cellectis Overweight

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat die Einstufung für Cellectis SA (spons. ADRs) auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 50 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Cellectis SA (spons. ADRs) overweight
Unternehmen:
Cellectis SA (spons. ADRs) 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 50.00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
24.20 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
106.61%
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 29.49 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
69.55%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Cellectis SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cellectis SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

16.07.18 Cellectis overweight Barclays Capital
02.03.17 Cellectis Buy Instinet

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cellectis SA (spons. ADRs) 29.49 4.02% Cellectis SA (spons. ADRs)

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

16.07.18 Barclays Capital
Knight-Swift Transportation a overweight
16.07.18 Barclays Capital
Pilgrims Pride overweight
16.07.18 Barclays Capital
Essential Properties Realty Trust Equal weight
16.07.18 Barclays Capital
Eidos Therapeutics overweight
16.07.18 Dougherty & Company LLC
iRhythm Technologies Sell
16.07.18 Barclays Capital
Cellectis overweight
16.07.18 DZ BANK
Airbus kaufen
16.07.18 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Deutsche Bank Halten
16.07.18 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Magenta Therapeutics Outperform
16.07.18 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
AVROBIO Outperform
16.07.18 DZ BANK
TAKKT Halten
16.07.18 Wolfe Research
Targa Resources Peer Perform
16.07.18 Wolfe Research
BJs Wholesale Club Underperform
16.07.18 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Airbus buy
16.07.18 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Gerresheimer Sell
16.07.18 Baader Bank
Linde buy
16.07.18 Warburg Research
Drägerwerk vz Hold
16.07.18 UBS AG
Covestro buy
16.07.18 UBS AG
Evonik Sell
16.07.18 UBS AG
WACKER CHEMIE buy
16.07.18 Baader Bank
Salzgitter Hold
16.07.18 Deutsche Bank AG
Rio Tinto Hold
16.07.18 UBS AG
Air Liquide Neutral
16.07.18 UBS AG
Linde buy
16.07.18 Deutsche Bank AG
Allianz buy
16.07.18 Warburg Research
Südzucker Hold
16.07.18 UBS AG
BASF Neutral
16.07.18 Barclays Capital
Bayer Equal weight
16.07.18 Gabelli & Co
Grainger Hold
16.07.18 Barclays Capital
Merck Underweight
16.07.18 Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Tate & Lyle buy
16.07.18 Bernstein Research
Deutsche Post market-perform
16.07.18 Independent Research GmbH
Fresenius kaufen
16.07.18 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
TheStreet Buy
16.07.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Scholastic Hold
16.07.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Buy
16.07.18 Cowen and Company, LLC
Echo Global Logistics Outperform
16.07.18 Maxim Group
Darden Restaurants Hold
16.07.18 H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Buy
16.07.18 Credit Suisse Group
Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
16.07.18 Oddo Seydler Bank AG
Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
16.07.18 HSBC
METRO (St) Reduce
16.07.18 HSBC
Gerresheimer Hold
16.07.18 Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
JPMorgan Chase & Hold
16.07.18 Commerzbank AG
thyssenkrupp buy
16.07.18 BNP PARIBAS
Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
16.07.18 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Novo Nordisk Hold
16.07.18 HSBC
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
16.07.18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Axel Springer Neutral
16.07.18 Credit Suisse Group
Netflix Outperform

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB