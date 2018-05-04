04.05.2018 18:28:20

Celanese Outperform

Der Analyst Cowen and Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für Celanese Corp. von 120 auf 125 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Celanese Corp. Outperform
Unternehmen:
Celanese Corp. 		Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC 		Kursziel:
$ 125.00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 108.19 		Abst. Kursziel*:
15.54%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 108.41 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15.30%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

04.05.18 Celanese Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
18.10.17 Celanese Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.10.17 Celanese Neutral UBS AG
20.09.17 Celanese Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
17.02.17 Celanese Outperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

