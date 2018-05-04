Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
04.05.2018 18:28:20
Celanese Outperform
Der Analyst Cowen and Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für Celanese Corp. von 120 auf 125 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Celanese Corp. Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Celanese Corp.
|Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC
|Kursziel:
$ 125.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 108.19
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15.54%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 108.41
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15.30%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
