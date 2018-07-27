Carrefour buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Carrefour nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 22 Euro belassen. Der Markt habe sich mit Blick auf den französischen Groß- und Einzelhändler auf schlechte Nachrichten eingestellt und sei positiv überrascht worden, schrieb Analyst Daniel Ekstein in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er habe daher seine Ergebnisschätzungen für 2018 etwas angehoben, sie allerdings für 2019 etwas gesenkt./ck/bek
Datum der Analyse: 27.07.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Carrefour S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
22.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
15.28 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
43.93%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
15.51 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41.84%
|Analyst Name::
Daniel Ekstein
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Carrefour S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Carrefour S.A.mehr Analysen
|14:45
|Carrefour buy
|UBS AG
|13:45
|Carrefour market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|13:37
|Carrefour Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:23
|Carrefour Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:17
|Carrefour buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|14:45
|Carrefour buy
|UBS AG
|13:45
|Carrefour market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|13:37
|Carrefour Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:23
|Carrefour Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:17
|Carrefour buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|14:45
|Carrefour buy
|UBS AG
|13:17
|Carrefour buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|17.07.18
|Carrefour Outperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|12.06.18
|Carrefour buy
|UBS AG
|07.06.18
|Carrefour Outperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|11:04
|Carrefour Sell
|S&P Capital IQ
|25.05.18
|Carrefour Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.05.18
|Carrefour Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12.04.18
|Carrefour Sell
|S&P Capital IQ
|12.04.18
|Carrefour Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:45
|Carrefour market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|13:37
|Carrefour Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:23
|Carrefour Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:40
|Carrefour Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:46
|Carrefour Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Carrefour S.A.
|16.12
|1.70%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|15:26
|
RBC Capital Markets
GEA Outperform
|15:25
|
Bernstein Research
Intel Underperform
|15:25
|
RBC Capital Markets
UBS Sector Perform
|15:23
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Twitter buy
|15:23
|
S&P Capital IQ
Vinci buy
|15:22
|
Baader Bank
CANCOM Sell
|15:21
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Eni buy
|15:20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
LafargeHolcim Hold
|15:20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
LOréal Hold
|15:19
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Essilor buy
|15:16
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Covestro buy
|15:14
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Proofpoint Buy
|15:12
|
Canaccord Adams
Atlassian Buy
|15:10
|
Seaport Global Securities
Patterson-UTI Energy Buy
|15:09
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Imperva Buy
|15:05
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Intel Neutral
|15:05
|
Needham & Company, LLC
LogMeIn Buy
|14:56
|
Credit Suisse Group
Kering Outperform
|14:53
|
Nomura
Intel Neutral
|14:52
|
Nomura
Amazon buy
|14:48
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Axel Springer Neutral
|14:47
|
UBS AG
LOréal buy
|14:45
|
UBS AG
Carrefour buy
|14:44
|
S&P Capital IQ
Essilor Hold
|14:41
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Western Digital Buy
|14:41
|
Morgan Stanley
Orange overweight
|14:41
|
Morgan Stanley
TOTAL overweight
|14:40
|
UBS AG
PUMA buy
|14:40
|
Morgan Stanley
Kering Equal-Weight
|14:39
|
UBS AG
Kering buy
|14:39
|
Morgan Stanley
LOréal Equal-Weight
|14:38
|
UBS AG
Telefónica buy
|14:37
|
UBS AG
Saint-Gobain Neutral
|14:37
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Intel Hold
|14:36
|
UBS AG
Vivendi buy
|14:34
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Uniper Underperform
|14:32
|
S&P Capital IQ
Roche buy
|14:29
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Gamesa Hold
|14:29
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
PUMA Hold
|14:28
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
NORMA Group Hold
|14:27
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Nokia buy
|14:26
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Nestlé buy
|14:26
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Nemetschek Hold
|14:25
|
Barrington Research
Anika Therapeutics Outperform
|14:24
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Philips Lighting Hold
|14:23
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Vinci Hold
|14:21
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Reckitt Benckiser Hold
|14:21
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Renault buy
|14:20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
BASF buy
|14:19
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
KRONES buy