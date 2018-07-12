NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Carrefour von 20,00 auf 14,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Grund für das niedrigere Kursziel für die Papiere des Handelskonzerns sei ein geänderter Bewertungsansatz, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Wechselkurseffekte dürften den operativen Gewinn (Ebit) belasten./bek/gl



Datum der Analyse: 12.07.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.