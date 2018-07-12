12.07.2018 19:21:33
Carrefour Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Carrefour von 20,00 auf 14,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Grund für das niedrigere Kursziel für die Papiere des Handelskonzerns sei ein geänderter Bewertungsansatz, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Wechselkurseffekte dürften den operativen Gewinn (Ebit) belasten./bek/gl
Datum der Analyse: 12.07.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Carrefour S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
14.50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
13.19 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9.89%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
13.19 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9.97%
|Analyst Name::
Borja Olcese
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Carrefour S.A.
|15.85
|-8.88%
