12.07.2018 19:21:33

Carrefour Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Carrefour von 20,00 auf 14,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Grund für das niedrigere Kursziel für die Papiere des Handelskonzerns sei ein geänderter Bewertungsansatz, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Wechselkurseffekte dürften den operativen Gewinn (Ebit) belasten./bek/gl

Datum der Analyse: 12.07.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Carrefour S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
14.50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
13.19 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
9.89%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
13.19 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9.97%
Analyst Name::
Borja Olcese 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

12.07.18 Carrefour Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.07.18 Carrefour Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12.07.18 Carrefour Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.06.18 Carrefour Neutral Credit Suisse Group
12.06.18 Carrefour buy UBS AG

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Carrefour S.A. 15.85 -8.88% Carrefour S.A.

