ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat Carrefour von "Underperform" auf "Neutral" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 15,90 auf 16,00 Euro angehoben. Nach dem jüngsten Kursrutsch der Aktien des französischen Supermarktbetreibers sei das weitere Abwärtspotenzial der Papiere nur noch begrenzt, schrieb Analyst Stewart McGuire in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Vielmehr sollten jegliche Anzeichen einer Stabilisierung des Umsatzes oder einer besseren Kapitaldisziplin die Anteilsscheine stützen./la/tos
Datum der Analyse: 14.06.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Carrefour S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
16.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
15.52 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3.09%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
15.53 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.03%
|Analyst Name::
Stewart McGuire
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Carrefour S.A.
|17.40
|1.13%
