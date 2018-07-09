09.07.2018 13:51:54

Capital One Financial Outperform

Der Analyst Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. hat Capital One Financial Corp. von Perform auf "Outperform" hochgestuft.
Zusammenfassung: Capital One Financial Corp. Outperform
Unternehmen:
Capital One Financial Corp. 		Analyst:
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 92.90 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
upgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Capital One Financial Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Capital One Financial Corp.mehr Analysen

13:51 Capital One Financial Outperform Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.01.18 Capital One Financial Hold Deutsche Bank AG
25.10.17 Capital One Financial Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
05.07.17 Capital One Financial Underperform Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
29.03.17 Capital One Financial Buy Instinet

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Capital One Financial Corp. 65.18 -13.02% Capital One Financial Corp.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

14:17 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Charah Solutions Buy
13:58 Hovde Group
Prosperity Bancshares Market Perform
13:56 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
ForeScout Technologies Buy
13:54 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
US Xpress Enterprises Buy
13:51 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Capital One Financial Outperform
13:42 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
BMW Underweight
13:41 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Daimler overweight
13:41 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
13:21 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AstraZeneca overweight
13:11 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Unilever Neutral
13:10 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
GEA Neutral
13:10 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
KION GROUP Neutral
13:09 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vestas Wind Systems A-S overweight
13:09 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Philips Lighting Neutral
13:09 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Gamesa Underweight
13:08 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Schneider Electric overweight
12:32 Imperial Capital
Brunswick Outperform
12:26 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ABB Neutral
12:24 Credit Suisse Group
ams Outperform
12:21 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Unilever Neutral
12:20 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
EON overweight
12:07 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Credit Suisse buy
12:06 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AXA buy
11:34 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
BP overweight
11:16 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vivendi overweight
11:16 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
TOTAL Underweight
11:16 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
11:16 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eni Underweight
11:01 Kepler Cheuvreux
thyssenkrupp buy
10:43 Kepler Cheuvreux
Siemens buy
10:41 Kepler Cheuvreux
Aareal Bank Hold
10:41 Warburg Research
Daimler Hold
10:39 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Siemens Neutral
10:38 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Deutsche Börse Neutral
10:35 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Rocket Internet overweight
10:27 Kepler Cheuvreux
Credit Suisse buy
10:26 Kepler Cheuvreux
UBS Reduce
10:26 Kepler Cheuvreux
Deutsche Bank Reduce
10:10 Independent Research GmbH
K+S Halten
10:04 UBS AG
ADO Properties buy
10:03 UBS AG
LafargeHolcim Neutral
10:03 UBS AG
Intesa Sanpaolo buy
10:02 UBS AG
UniCredit buy
09:51 UBS AG
Engie SA Neutral
09:51 UBS AG
Continental buy
09:49 RBC Capital Markets
Deutsche Bank Underperform
09:44 UBS AG
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
09:42 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Hannover Rück Neutral
09:41 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Merck Neutral
09:37 Citigroup Corp.
Philips Lighting buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB