Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
09.07.2018 13:51:54
Capital One Financial Outperform
Der Analyst Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. hat Capital One Financial Corp. von Perform auf "Outperform" hochgestuft.
|Zusammenfassung: Capital One Financial Corp. Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Capital One Financial Corp.
|Analyst:
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 92.90
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
upgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|Capital One Financial Corp.
|65.18
|-13.02%
