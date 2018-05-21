Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
21.05.2018 14:12:20
Campbell Soup Hold
Der Analyst Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. hat das Kursziel für Campbell Soup Co. von 44 auf 35 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Campbell Soup Co. Hold
|Unternehmen:
Campbell Soup Co.
|Analyst:
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 35.00
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
$ 34.37
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1.83%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 33.78
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.61%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Campbell Soup Co.
|34.62
|-12.11%
