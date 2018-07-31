31.07.2018 13:22:53

Brixmor Property Group Hold

Der Analyst Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. hat das Kursziel für Brixmor Property Group Inc von 16 auf 18 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Brixmor Property Group Inc Hold
Unternehmen:
Brixmor Property Group Inc 		Analyst:
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 18.00
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
14.50 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
24.14%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 17.33 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.87%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Brixmor Property Group Inc 17.33 1.52% Brixmor Property Group Inc

