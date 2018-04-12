12.04.2018 12:43:03
BP Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für BP von 610 auf 640 Pence angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Quartalszahlen der europäischen Ölkonzerne dürften sehr stark ausfallen und insgesamt als Kurstreiber der betreffenden Aktien fungieren, schrieb Analyst Michele della Vigna in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Seine "Top Picks" im Sektor sind Total, Shell und Eni./edh/tih
Datum der Analyse: 11.04.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: BP plc (British Petrol) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
BP plc (British Petrol)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
6.40 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
5.05 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26.61%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
5.05 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26.81%
|Analyst Name::
Michele della Vigna
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|6.92
|2.27%
