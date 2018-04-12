NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für BP von 610 auf 640 Pence angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Quartalszahlen der europäischen Ölkonzerne dürften sehr stark ausfallen und insgesamt als Kurstreiber der betreffenden Aktien fungieren, schrieb Analyst Michele della Vigna in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Seine "Top Picks" im Sektor sind Total, Shell und Eni./edh/tih



Datum der Analyse: 11.04.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.