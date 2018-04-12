12.04.2018 12:43:03

BP Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für BP von 610 auf 640 Pence angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Quartalszahlen der europäischen Ölkonzerne dürften sehr stark ausfallen und insgesamt als Kurstreiber der betreffenden Aktien fungieren, schrieb Analyst Michele della Vigna in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Seine "Top Picks" im Sektor sind Total, Shell und Eni./edh/tih

Datum der Analyse: 11.04.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: BP plc (British Petrol) Neutral
Unternehmen:
BP plc (British Petrol) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
6.40 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
5.05 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
26.61%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
5.05 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26.81%
Analyst Name::
Michele della Vigna 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

12:43 BP Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.04.18 BP buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.03.18 BP overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.03.18 BP buy UBS AG
05.03.18 BP overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BP plc (British Petrol) 6.92 2.27% BP plc (British Petrol)

