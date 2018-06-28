28.06.2018 17:35:37

BOK Financial Outperform

Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat BOK Financial Corp. von Neutral auf "Outperform" hochgestuft, aber das Kursziel auf 112 belassen..
Zusammenfassung: BOK Financial Corp. Outperform
Unternehmen:
BOK Financial Corp. 		Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 112.00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 93.80 		Abst. Kursziel*:
19.40%
Rating update:
upgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 94.40 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18.64%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu BOK Financial Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BOK Financial Corp.mehr Analysen

17:35 BOK Financial Outperform Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.01.18 BOK Financial Market Perform Hovde Group
28.06.17 BOK Financial Outperform Hovde Group
27.04.17 BOK Financial Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
27.04.17 BOK Financial Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BOK Financial Corp. 94.40 1.48% BOK Financial Corp.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

20:44 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
OSRAM Neutral
20:37 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
OSRAM buy
18:57 Dougherty & Company LLC
Lattice Semiconductor Buy
18:37 Deutsche Bank AG
ABB buy
18:04 DZ BANK
Renault kaufen
17:35 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
BOK Financial Outperform
17:06 Morgan Stanley
LafargeHolcim overweight
16:20 Morgan Stanley
Alphabet A (ex Google) kaufen
16:01 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
KWS SAAT Halten
16:01 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Südzucker kaufen
14:59 Baader Bank
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen buy
14:56 Lake Street
Intermolecular Buy
14:46 The Benchmark Company
Progress Software Hold
14:45 The Benchmark Company
Flexion Therapeutics Buy
14:39 H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Cara Therapeutics Buy
14:29 Maxim Group
Chipotle Mexican Grill Hold
14:28 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Covestro overweight
14:24 Baader Bank
OSRAM buy
14:04 Maxim Group
PAVmed Buy
14:04 Maxim Group
MYnd Analytics Buy
13:59 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Uniqure BV Buy
13:58 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Sorrento Therapeutics Buy
13:56 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Spark Therapeutics Neutral
13:54 Macquarie Research
Netflix Outperform
13:53 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Surgery Partners Hold
13:51 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Air Transport Services Group Buy
13:50 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Aerovironment Hold
13:48 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Limoneira Buy
12:50 Imperial Capital
Walt Disney In-line
12:47 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
12:47 Imperial Capital
Viacom Underperform
12:45 Imperial Capital
CBS Outperform
12:43 BMO Capital Markets
Salesforce Market Perform
12:21 UBS AG
JUST EAT buy
12:07 Kepler Cheuvreux
TOTAL buy
12:06 Kepler Cheuvreux
Eni buy
12:03 Independent Research GmbH
Wirecard Verkaufen
12:01 Kepler Cheuvreux
BP buy
11:59 S&P Capital IQ
Unibail-Rodamco buy
11:50 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Covestro Sell
11:49 Kepler Cheuvreux
1&1 Drillisch buy
10:27 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Ferratum buy
10:27 DZ BANK
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) Verkaufen
09:35 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Tesla buy
09:28 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) Underweight
08:57 equinet AG
Hornbach buy
08:56 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M) Sell
08:50 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
JUST EAT Conviction Buy List
08:46 Commerzbank AG
thyssenkrupp buy
08:45 equinet AG
Ferratum buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB