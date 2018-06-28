Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
28.06.2018 17:35:37
BOK Financial Outperform
Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat BOK Financial Corp. von Neutral auf "Outperform" hochgestuft, aber das Kursziel auf 112 belassen..
|Zusammenfassung: BOK Financial Corp. Outperform
|Unternehmen:
BOK Financial Corp.
|Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 112.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 93.80
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19.40%
|Rating update:
upgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 94.40
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18.64%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
17:35
BOK Financial Outperform
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.01.18
BOK Financial Market Perform
Hovde Group
28.06.17
BOK Financial Outperform
Hovde Group
27.04.17
BOK Financial Neutral
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
27.04.17
BOK Financial Sector Perform
RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BOK Financial Corp.
|94.40
|1.48%
