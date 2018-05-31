Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
31.05.2018 13:32:50
AvalonBay Communities Neutral
Der Analyst BTIG Research hat AvalonBay Communities Inc. von Buy auf "Neutral" abgestuft.
|Zusammenfassung: AvalonBay Communities Inc. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
AvalonBay Communities Inc.
|Analyst:
BTIG Research
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 165.86
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
downgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
