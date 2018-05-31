31.05.2018 13:32:50

AvalonBay Communities Neutral

Der Analyst BTIG Research hat AvalonBay Communities Inc. von Buy auf "Neutral" abgestuft.
Zusammenfassung: AvalonBay Communities Inc. Neutral
Unternehmen:
AvalonBay Communities Inc. 		Analyst:
BTIG Research 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 165.86 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
downgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu AvalonBay Communities Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AvalonBay Communities Inc.mehr Analysen

13:32 AvalonBay Communities Neutral BTIG Research
30.04.18 AvalonBay Communities Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.17 AvalonBay Communities Buy UBS AG
06.11.17 AvalonBay Communities Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.11.17 AvalonBay Communities Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AvalonBay Communities Inc. 161.91 -0.45% AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

14:18 Telsey Advisory Group
Eldorado Resorts Outperform
14:11 Needham & Company, LLC
Livanova Buy
14:09 Telsey Advisory Group
Michael Kors Market Perform
14:08 Telsey Advisory Group
Chico`s FAS Market Perform
14:07 Telsey Advisory Group
Guess? Market Perform
14:02 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Carl Zeiss Meditec Halten
13:59 Williams Capital
Otter Tail Power Sell
13:38 BTIG Research
Mid-America Apartment Communities Neutral
13:38 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Airbus buy
13:37 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
MTU Aero Engines Neutral
13:32 BTIG Research
AvalonBay Communities Neutral
13:27 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Analog Devices Buy
13:24 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Leggett & Platt Buy
13:22 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Corcept Therapeutics Hold
13:18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Analog Devices Buy
13:17 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Rollins Hold
12:55 RBC Capital Markets
MorphoSys Underperform
12:45 Credit Suisse Group
Deutsche Börse Neutral
12:42 Telsey Advisory Group
Dicks Sporting Goods Outperform
12:41 Imperial Capital
Verint Systems Outperform
12:39 BMO Capital Markets
Palo Alto Networks Market Perform
12:18 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
12:17 Barclays Capital
Deutsche Börse overweight
12:17 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Daimler Underperform
12:15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Barclays Neutral
12:15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Lloyds Banking Group Sell
12:14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
HSBC Neutral
12:10 UBS AG
Bayer buy
12:10 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Koenig & Bauer buy
12:09 HSBC
Vivendi Hold
12:06 HSBC
Intesa Sanpaolo buy
11:58 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Brenntag Halten
11:54 Bernstein Research
EON Outperform
11:53 Bernstein Research
innogy market-perform
11:52 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
CRH buy
11:51 Deutsche Bank AG
Alstom Hold
11:50 Deutsche Bank AG
Enel Hold
11:45 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
CRH overweight
11:08 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Diageo overweight
11:07 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Unilever Neutral
11:06 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Unilever Neutral
11:01 Warburg Research
ISRA VISION Hold
10:52 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Symrise Neutral
10:51 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Reckitt Benckiser overweight
10:51 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LOréal overweight
10:50 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Imperial Brands Neutral
10:50 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Beiersdorf Underweight
10:50 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Henkel vz Neutral
10:43 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Givaudan overweight
10:41 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Danone Neutral

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB