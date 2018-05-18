18.05.2018 17:12:13
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) kaufen
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Aurubis von 80 auf 86 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Kaufen" belassen. Die Kupferschmelze habe im zweiten Geschäftsquartal ein sehr gutes Ergebnis erzielt, schrieb Analyst Dirk Schlamp in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Hamburger hätten von hohen Raffinierlöhnen, gestiegenen Schwefelsäureerlösen und guten Durchsätzen profitiert./bek/tih
Datum der Analyse: 18.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) kaufen
|Unternehmen:
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie)
|Analyst:
DZ BANK
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
kaufen
|Kurs*:
73.54 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
73.54 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Dirk Schlamp
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
