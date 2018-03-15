15.03.2018 14:14:23

Ascent Capital Group A Hold

Der Analyst Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. hat das Kursziel für Ascent Capital Group Inc. (A) von 13 auf 11 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Ascent Capital Group Inc. (A) Hold
Unternehmen:
Ascent Capital Group Inc. (A) 		Analyst:
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 11.00
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
4.06 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
170.94%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 4.93 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
123.12%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Ascent Capital Group Inc. (A)

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ascent Capital Group Inc. (A)

14:14 Ascent Capital Grou a Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.03.18 Ascent Capital Grou a Outperform Imperial Capital
03.11.17 Ascent Capital Grou a Outperform Imperial Capital
06.07.17 Ascent Capital Grou a Outperform Imperial Capital
11.05.17 Ascent Capital Grou a Outperform Imperial Capital

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ascent Capital Group Inc. (A) 5.12 0.00% Ascent Capital Group Inc. (A)

