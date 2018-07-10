ArcelorMittal buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für ArcelorMittal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 37 Euro belassen. Die Aktienkurse im Stahlsektor seien zuletzt wegen mangelndem Vertrauen in die Preisstabilität und des schwelenden Handelsstreits unter Druck geraten und die Branchenwerte damit günstig zu haben, schrieb Analyst Seth Rosenfeld in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er aktualisierte nun seine Preisannahmen für die Märkte in den USA und Europa./tih/ag
Datum der Analyse: 10.07.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal SA Registered Shs buy
|Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal SA Registered Shs
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
37.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
25.76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
43.61%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
25.71 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
43.91%
|Analyst Name::
Seth Rosenfeld
|KGV*:
-
|07:45
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.07.18
|ArcelorMittal buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.07.18
|ArcelorMittal Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|26.06.18
|ArcelorMittal Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.06.18
|ArcelorMittal overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|ArcelorMittal SA Registered Shs
|29.52
|4.53%
