NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für ArcelorMittal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 37 Euro belassen. Die Aktienkurse im Stahlsektor seien zuletzt wegen mangelndem Vertrauen in die Preisstabilität und des schwelenden Handelsstreits unter Druck geraten und die Branchenwerte damit günstig zu haben, schrieb Analyst Seth Rosenfeld in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er aktualisierte nun seine Preisannahmen für die Märkte in den USA und Europa./tih/ag



Datum der Analyse: 10.07.2018



