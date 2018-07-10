10.07.2018 07:45:13

ArcelorMittal buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für ArcelorMittal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 37 Euro belassen. Die Aktienkurse im Stahlsektor seien zuletzt wegen mangelndem Vertrauen in die Preisstabilität und des schwelenden Handelsstreits unter Druck geraten und die Branchenwerte damit günstig zu haben, schrieb Analyst Seth Rosenfeld in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er aktualisierte nun seine Preisannahmen für die Märkte in den USA und Europa./tih/ag

Datum der Analyse: 10.07.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: ArcelorMittal SA Registered Shs buy
Unternehmen:
ArcelorMittal SA Registered Shs 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
37.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
25.76 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
43.61%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
25.71 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
43.91%
Analyst Name::
Seth Rosenfeld 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ArcelorMittal SA Registered Shs 29.52 4.53% ArcelorMittal SA Registered Shs

