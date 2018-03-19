Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
19.03.2018 15:03:39
Arbutus Biopharma Neutral
Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat Arbutus Biopharma Corp von Outperform auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 9 auf 6 USD gesenkt.
|Zusammenfassung: Arbutus Biopharma Corp Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Arbutus Biopharma Corp
|Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 6.00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
4.19 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
43.20%
|Rating update:
downgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 4.95
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21.21%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
