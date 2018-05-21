21.05.2018 14:40:07

Applied Materials Strong Buy

Der Analyst Needham & Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für Applied Materials Inc. von 72 auf 68 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Strong Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Applied Materials Inc. Strong Buy
Unternehmen:
Applied Materials Inc. 		Analyst:
Needham & Company, LLC 		Kursziel:
$ 68.00
Rating jetzt:
Strong Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 49.51 		Abst. Kursziel*:
37.35%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 50.08 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35.80%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

