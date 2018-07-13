Apple market-perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Market-Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Seit dem Amtsantritt von Unternehmenschef Tim Cook 2012 habe der iPhone-Hersteller seine Forschungs- und Entwicklungsausgaben zwar deutlich gesteigert, schrieb Analyst Toni Sacconaghi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Doch im Vergleich zu einigen Konkurrenten stecke Apple prozentual immer noch viel weniger Geld in die Forschung und Zukäufe und könnte damit zu wenig in Innovationen investieren./gl/he
Datum der Analyse: 13.07.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Apple Inc. market-perform
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
$ 190.00
|Rating jetzt:
market-perform
|Kurs*:
$ 191.37
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0.72%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 191.33
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.70%
|Analyst Name::
Toni Sacconaghi
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|191.00
|0.53%
