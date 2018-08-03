Apple Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Apple anlässlich der jüngsten Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 200 US-Dollar belassen. Die mit den Zulieferern vereinbarten Abnahmeverpflichtungen hätten im abgelaufen Quartal stärker zugenommen, schrieb Analyst Rod Hall in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dies lege nahe, dass das neue iPhone des Konzerns in diesem Jahr früher als gedacht auf den Markt kommen könnte./la/ajx
Datum der Analyse: 03.08.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Apple Inc. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 200.00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 207.08
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3.42%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 207.99
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3.84%
|Analyst Name::
Rod Hall
|KGV*:
-
