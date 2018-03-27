NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Apple nach der Vorstellung neuer Geräte von 161 auf 159 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die aktuelle Nachfrage nach den iPhone-Modellen sei offenbar noch geringer als ohnehin befürchtet, schrieb Analyst Rod Hall in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er reduzierte seine Absatzprognosen für das März-und für das Juni-Quartal./edh/gl



