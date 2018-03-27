28.03.2018 15:22:40

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Apple nach der Vorstellung neuer Geräte von 161 auf 159 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die aktuelle Nachfrage nach den iPhone-Modellen sei offenbar noch geringer als ohnehin befürchtet, schrieb Analyst Rod Hall in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er reduzierte seine Absatzprognosen für das März-und für das Juni-Quartal./edh/gl

Datum der Analyse: 27.03.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Inc. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Apple Inc. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 159.00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 166.54 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-4.53%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 168.96 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5.89%
Analyst Name::
Rod Hall 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 160.00 -4.19% Apple Inc.

