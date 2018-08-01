01.08.2018 13:55:35

Apple buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die amerikanische Investmentbank Needham hat das Kursziel für die Aktien des Computerkonzerns Apple von 210 auf 220 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor./bek/la

Datum der Analyse: 01.08.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Inc. buy
Unternehmen:
Apple Inc. 		Analyst:
Needham & Company, LLC 		Kursziel:
$ 220.00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 198.19 		Abst. Kursziel*:
11.00%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 198.16 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11.02%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

15:19 Apple Outperform RBC Capital Markets
15:15 Apple Neutral Atlantic Equities
15:13 Apple neutral Wells Fargo & Co
15:10 Apple Outperform Macquarie Research
14:50 Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 188.00 -0.53% Apple Inc.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

15:17 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Pandora Media Hold
15:09 Warburg Research
Koenig & Bauer buy
15:08 Warburg Research
Infineon buy
15:07 RBC Capital Markets
Intesa Sanpaolo Sector Perform
15:06 Barclays Capital
JUST EAT overweight
15:04 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Air France-KLM Neutral
15:04 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Paycom Software Hold
15:02 Baader Bank
PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
15:02 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
HHLA Sell
15:00 Independent Research GmbH
HeidelbergCement neutral
14:58 S&P Capital IQ
Volkswagen (VW) vz Hold
14:57 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Pfizer Neutral
14:54 The Benchmark Company
Coherent Buy
14:50 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Apple Neutral
14:48 The Benchmark Company
Huron Consulting Group Buy
14:47 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Coherent Buy
14:17 Kepler Cheuvreux
Enel buy
14:16 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Airbus Halten
14:03 Kepler Cheuvreux
BNP Paribas buy
14:03 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
13:58 Needham & Company, LLC
Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) Buy
13:57 Kepler Cheuvreux
BP buy
13:56 Kepler Cheuvreux
PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
13:55 Needham & Company, LLC
Apple buy
13:51 Needham & Company, LLC
IPG Photonics Buy
13:49 Needham & Company, LLC
Coherent Buy
13:48 Needham & Company, LLC
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Strong Buy
13:46 Needham & Company, LLC
NuVasive Buy
13:44 Needham & Company, LLC
Hologic Buy
13:43 UBS AG
Assicurazioni Generali buy
13:43 UBS AG
ArcelorMittal Sell
13:42 UBS AG
Lloyds Banking Group buy
13:41 UBS AG
Air France-KLM Neutral
13:39 Kepler Cheuvreux
thyssenkrupp buy
13:37 Kepler Cheuvreux
QIAGEN buy
13:37 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
NewLink Genetics Hold
13:37 Kepler Cheuvreux
OSRAM buy
13:36 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
CommonWealth REIT Hold
13:35 Kepler Cheuvreux
Koenig & Bauer buy
13:34 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Lilis Energy Buy
13:34 Morgan Stanley
Credit Suisse overweight
13:32 Morgan Stanley
Kering Equal-Weight
13:31 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Procter & Gamble neutral
13:17 Kepler Cheuvreux
Infineon buy
13:17 UBS AG
Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
13:16 Kepler Cheuvreux
HeidelbergCement buy
13:16 UBS AG
Infineon buy
13:15 Morgan Stanley
Lufthansa neutral
13:14 UBS AG
RIB Software Sell
13:13 H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Kura Oncology Buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB