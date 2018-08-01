01.08.2018 13:55:35
Apple buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die amerikanische Investmentbank Needham hat das Kursziel für die Aktien des Computerkonzerns Apple von 210 auf 220 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor./bek/la
Datum der Analyse: 01.08.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Apple Inc. buy
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Needham & Company, LLC
|Kursziel:
$ 220.00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 198.19
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11.00%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 198.16
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11.02%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
