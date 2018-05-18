Amazon overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für Amazon auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 1700 US-Dollar belassen. Auf Indexebene sei damit zu rechnen, dass die Märkte vorerst im engen Rahmen schwanken werden, schrieben Analyst Brian Nowak und diverse Kollegen in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Strategiestudie. Für einen Anlagezeitraum von drei Jahren raten sie deshalb zum Selektieren von qualitativ guten Aktien, von denen sie 30 Stück auswählten. Die von Nowak beobachtete Amazon-Aktie zählt zu diesem Kreis./tih/bek
Datum der Analyse: 16.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Amazon overweight
|Unternehmen:
Amazon
|Analyst:
Morgan Stanley
|Kursziel:
$ 1'700.00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 1'574.24
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7.99%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 1'572.50
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8.11%
|Analyst Name::
Brian Nowak
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|15:32
|Amazon overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.05.18
|Amazon Outperform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|04.05.18
|Amazon Outperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|04.05.18
|Amazon Outperform
|Wells Fargo & Co
|04.05.18
|Amazon Buy
|Cascend Securities
|15:32
|Amazon overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.05.18
|Amazon Outperform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|04.05.18
|Amazon Outperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|04.05.18
|Amazon Outperform
|Wells Fargo & Co
|04.05.18
|Amazon Buy
|Cascend Securities
|15:32
|Amazon overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.05.18
|Amazon Outperform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|04.05.18
|Amazon Outperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|04.05.18
|Amazon Outperform
|Wells Fargo & Co
|04.05.18
|Amazon Buy
|Cascend Securities
|11.04.17
|Amazon Sell
|Standpoint Research
|23.03.17
|Amazon Sell
|UBS AG
|02.05.18
|Amazon Hold
|Morningstar
|02.02.18
|Amazon Neutral
|Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
|02.02.18
|Amazon neutral
|JMP Securities LLC
|07.08.17
|Amazon Neutral
|Tigress Financial
|10.07.17
|Amazon Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|1'560.00
|-1.89%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|19:09
|
BMO Capital Markets
Magna Outperform
|19:08
|
BMO Capital Markets
Cenovus Energy Outperform
|18:58
|
Canaccord Adams
Heska Buy
|17:27
|
Credit Suisse Group
AXA Outperform
|17:22
|
RBC Capital Markets
Glencore Outperform
|17:22
|
Credit Suisse Group
Infineon Outperform
|17:12
|
DZ BANK
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) kaufen
|17:10
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Allianz Halten
|17:09
|
RBC Capital Markets
Hannover Rück neutral
|15:56
|
Chardan Capital Markets
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Buy
|15:45
|
Needham & Company, LLC
G1 Therapeutics Buy
|15:37
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
ElringKlinger Verkaufen
|15:32
|
Morgan Stanley
Amazon overweight
|15:29
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Cirrus Logic Market Perform
|15:28
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
QUALCOMM Market Perform
|15:28
|
RBC Capital Markets
Microsoft Outperform
|15:27
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Intel Market Perform
|15:24
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Silicon Laboratories Outperform
|15:23
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Ambarella Outperform
|15:23
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Monolithic Power Systems Outperform
|15:23
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
DSP Group Outperform
|15:22
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Ceva Outperform
|15:22
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Broadcom Outperform
|15:22
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
NVIDIA Outperform
|15:22
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Outperform
|15:20
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Walmart Hold
|15:20
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Walmart buy
|15:19
|
Credit Suisse Group
Pfizer Neutral
|15:18
|
Wells Fargo & Co
Intel Outperform
|15:18
|
Macquarie Research
Intel Outperform
|15:15
|
Morgan Stanley
Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
|15:15
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
General Electric Hold
|15:14
|
Morningstar
Coca-Cola buy
|15:11
|
Morningstar
ExxonMobil buy
|15:05
|
DZ BANK
RTL Halten
|14:58
|
BTIG Research
LaSalle Hotel Properties Buy
|14:55
|
UBS AG
Enbridge Energy Partners LPPartnership Units Neutral
|14:50
|
D.A. Davidson & Co.
Barnes Group Neutral
|14:46
|
BMO Capital Markets
Welltower Market Perform
|14:36
|
UBS AG
Visa Neutral
|14:35
|
UBS AG
MasterCard Neutral
|14:29
|
Baader Bank
OSRAM buy
|14:21
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Buy
|14:08
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
GasLog Partners LP Partnership Units Neutral
|14:07
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Golar LNG Partners LP Partnership Units Neutral
|14:06
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Hoegh LNG Partners LP Partnership Units Buy
|14:03
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Five Prime Therapeutics Neutral
|14:02
|
Barclays Capital
Coupa Software Equal weight
|13:56
|
Warburg Research
Rocket Internet buy
|13:53
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Heska Neutral