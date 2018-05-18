NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für Amazon auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 1700 US-Dollar belassen. Auf Indexebene sei damit zu rechnen, dass die Märkte vorerst im engen Rahmen schwanken werden, schrieben Analyst Brian Nowak und diverse Kollegen in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Strategiestudie. Für einen Anlagezeitraum von drei Jahren raten sie deshalb zum Selektieren von qualitativ guten Aktien, von denen sie 30 Stück auswählten. Die von Nowak beobachtete Amazon-Aktie zählt zu diesem Kreis./tih/bek



Datum der Analyse: 16.05.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.