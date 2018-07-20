20.07.2018 14:53:27
Alstom Hold
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus CFRA hat das Kursziel für Alstom von 44 auf 42 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Der französische Industriekonzern habe starke Umsätze und Auftragseingänge gemeldet, schrieb Analyst Firdaus Ibrahim in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh
Datum der Analyse: 20.07.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Alstom S.A. Hold
|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
S&P Capital IQ
|Kursziel:
42.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
38.62 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8.75%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
38.25 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9.80%
|Analyst Name::
Firdaus Ibrahim
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alstom S.A.
|45.58
|-4.48%
