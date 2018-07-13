13.07.2018 16:01:22
Alphabet A (ex Google) buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für die A-Aktien des Google-Mutterkonzerns Alphabet auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1360 US-Dollar belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Brent Thill in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Entsprechend der Einstufung "Buy" erwarten die Analysten von Jefferies, dass die Papiere auf Zwölfmonatssicht eine Gesamtrendite (Kursgewinn + Dividende) von mindestens 15 Prozent erreichen werden./ck/la
Datum der Analyse: 13.07.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Alphabet A (ex Google) buy
|Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 1'360.00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 1'206.81
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12.69%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 1'208.32
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12.55%
|Analyst Name::
Brent Thill
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)mehr Analysen
|16:03
|Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16:01
|Alphabet A (ex Google) buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.07.18
|Alphabet A (ex Google) buy
|Nomura
|10.07.18
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.07.18
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|1'200.00
|1.69%
