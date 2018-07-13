13.07.2018 16:01:22

Alphabet A (ex Google) buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für die A-Aktien des Google-Mutterkonzerns Alphabet auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1360 US-Dollar belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Brent Thill in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Entsprechend der Einstufung "Buy" erwarten die Analysten von Jefferies, dass die Papiere auf Zwölfmonatssicht eine Gesamtrendite (Kursgewinn + Dividende) von mindestens 15 Prozent erreichen werden./ck/la

Datum der Analyse: 13.07.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alphabet A (ex Google) buy
Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google) 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 1'360.00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 1'206.81 		Abst. Kursziel*:
12.69%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 1'208.32 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12.55%
Analyst Name::
Brent Thill 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)mehr Analysen

16:03 Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight Barclays Capital
16:01 Alphabet A (ex Google) buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.07.18 Alphabet A (ex Google) buy Nomura
10.07.18 Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.07.18 Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet A (ex Google) 1'200.00 1.69% Alphabet A (ex Google)

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

17:07 Cascend Securities
Finisar Buy
16:52 RBC Capital Markets
Citigroup Outperform
16:28 RBC Capital Markets
Intel Sector Perform
16:28 Morgan Stanley
Amazon overweight
16:27 Morgan Stanley
Amgen overweight
16:07 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Childrens Place Retail Stores Outperform
16:06 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
McDonalds Hold
16:06 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Urban Outfitters Neutral
16:04 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Intel Hold
16:03 Barclays Capital
Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
16:01 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Alphabet A (ex Google) buy
15:59 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
General Electric Underweight
15:58 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Facebook buy
15:57 Barclays Capital
Facebook overweight
15:54 HSBC
ExxonMobil buy
15:53 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Amgen buy
15:52 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Coca-Cola Hold
15:49 Nomura
Apple Neutral
15:47 Barclays Capital
Amazon overweight
15:38 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Amazon buy
15:36 Macquarie Research
HOCHTIEF Neutral
15:18 Citigroup Corp.
Siltronic buy
15:15 Citigroup Corp.
Infineon buy
15:11 Needham & Company, LLC
Perficient Buy
15:11 Needham & Company, LLC
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Buy
14:46 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
JPMorgan Chase & Neutral
14:30 Maxim Group
Enova International Buy
14:17 RBC Capital Markets
JPMorgan Chase & Outperform
13:51 BTIG Research
Verastem Buy
13:51 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Zogenix Buy
13:48 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Align Technology Buy
13:32 Barclays Capital
Bayer Equal weight
13:30 Barclays Capital
HeidelbergCement overweight
13:28 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Buy
13:19 Morgan Stanley
SAP Equal-Weight
13:17 Morgan Stanley
Wirecard Equal-Weight
13:16 Morgan Stanley
Software Underweight
13:15 Barclays Capital
Fresenius Medical Care Equal weight
13:05 Citigroup Corp.
HeidelbergCement buy
13:04 Citigroup Corp.
LafargeHolcim buy
13:02 Barclays Capital
METRO (St) Equal weight
12:40 Imperial Capital
Spirit Airlines Outperform
12:38 Imperial Capital
Delta Air Lines Outperform
12:13 Bernstein Research
innogy market-perform
12:12 Bernstein Research
EON Outperform
11:54 Credit Suisse Group
GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
11:49 Credit Suisse Group
Klöckner & Neutral
11:19 DZ BANK
Südzucker Halten
11:10 Citigroup Corp.
Schaeffler Neutral
11:07 HSBC
Covestro buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB