NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für die A-Aktien des Google-Mutterkonzerns Alphabet auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1360 US-Dollar belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Brent Thill in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Entsprechend der Einstufung "Buy" erwarten die Analysten von Jefferies, dass die Papiere auf Zwölfmonatssicht eine Gesamtrendite (Kursgewinn + Dividende) von mindestens 15 Prozent erreichen werden./ck/la



Datum der Analyse: 13.07.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.