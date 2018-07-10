NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Alphabet A-Aktie auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 1285 US-Dollar belassen. Die Vermarktung der Google-Schwesterfirma Waymo bis Jahresende könnte sich kurz- bis mittelfristig als Katalysator für Alphabet erweisen, schrieb Analyst Mark Mahaney in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Unternehmenswert (Enterprise Value) des Technologie-Unternehmens für autonome Fahrzeuge könnte sich um 119 bis 180 Milliarden US-Dollar erhöhen. Er seinem Aufwärtsszenario sehe er Potenzial für die Google-Aktie bis 1500 Dollar./bek/ck



