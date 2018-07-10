Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Alphabet A-Aktie auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 1285 US-Dollar belassen. Die Vermarktung der Google-Schwesterfirma Waymo bis Jahresende könnte sich kurz- bis mittelfristig als Katalysator für Alphabet erweisen, schrieb Analyst Mark Mahaney in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Unternehmenswert (Enterprise Value) des Technologie-Unternehmens für autonome Fahrzeuge könnte sich um 119 bis 180 Milliarden US-Dollar erhöhen. Er seinem Aufwärtsszenario sehe er Potenzial für die Google-Aktie bis 1500 Dollar./bek/ck
Datum der Analyse: 10.07.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 1'285.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 1'172.95
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9.55%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 1'167.14
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.10%
|Analyst Name::
Mark Mahaney
|KGV*:
-
