Allianz Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Allianz SE von 210 auf 200 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Nach den jüngsten Aussagen der Europäischen Zentralbank werde nun erst im Dezember 2019 oder Januar 2020 eine erste Zinsanhebung erwartet, schrieb Analyst Johnny Vo in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Besonders zinssensible (Lebens)versicherer, darunter auch Allianz, seien daher bereits unter Druck geraten. Wer allerdings eine starke Bilanz habe - wie beispielsweise der deutsche Konzern - könnte sich in diesem Umfeld aber womöglich überdurchschnittlich entwickeln./ck/he
Datum der Analyse: 29.06.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Allianz Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Allianz
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
200.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
177.16 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12.89%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
177.02 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12.98%
|Analyst Name::
Johnny Vo
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allianz
|205.05
|2.68%
