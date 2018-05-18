18.05.2018 17:10:41
Allianz Halten
HANNOVER (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die NordLB hat das Kursziel für die Allianz-Aktien nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 190 auf 200 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Halten" belassen. Angesichts der Belastungen durch Wechselkurseffekte seien die Ergebnisse gut ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Volker Sack in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Versicherer sei auf dem Weg, die Ziele für das Gesamtjahr zu erreichen./bek/tih
Datum der Analyse: 18.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Allianz Halten
|Unternehmen:
Allianz
|Analyst:
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|Kursziel:
200.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Halten
|Kurs*:
191.60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4.38%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
191.50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.44%
|Analyst Name::
Volker Sack
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Allianzmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Allianzmehr Analysen
|17:10
|Allianz Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|12:30
|Allianz buy
|Commerzbank AG
|08:56
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:41
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.18
|Allianz Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17:10
|Allianz Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|12:30
|Allianz buy
|Commerzbank AG
|08:56
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:41
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.18
|Allianz Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:30
|Allianz buy
|Commerzbank AG
|16.05.18
|Allianz buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.05.18
|Allianz kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.05.18
|Allianz kaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|15.05.18
|Allianz buy
|UBS AG
|13.12.17
|Allianz Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|13.11.17
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.11.17
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.10.17
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.09.17
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17:10
|Allianz Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|08:56
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:41
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.18
|Allianz Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.05.18
|Allianz Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allianz
|226.05
|-1.07%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|19:09
|
BMO Capital Markets
Magna Outperform
|19:08
|
BMO Capital Markets
Cenovus Energy Outperform
|18:58
|
Canaccord Adams
Heska Buy
|17:27
|
Credit Suisse Group
AXA Outperform
|17:22
|
RBC Capital Markets
Glencore Outperform
|17:22
|
Credit Suisse Group
Infineon Outperform
|17:12
|
DZ BANK
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) kaufen
|17:10
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Allianz Halten
|17:09
|
RBC Capital Markets
Hannover Rück neutral
|15:56
|
Chardan Capital Markets
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Buy
|15:45
|
Needham & Company, LLC
G1 Therapeutics Buy
|15:37
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
ElringKlinger Verkaufen
|15:32
|
Morgan Stanley
Amazon overweight
|15:29
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Cirrus Logic Market Perform
|15:28
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
QUALCOMM Market Perform
|15:28
|
RBC Capital Markets
Microsoft Outperform
|15:27
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Intel Market Perform
|15:24
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Silicon Laboratories Outperform
|15:23
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Ambarella Outperform
|15:23
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Monolithic Power Systems Outperform
|15:23
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
DSP Group Outperform
|15:22
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Ceva Outperform
|15:22
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Broadcom Outperform
|15:22
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
NVIDIA Outperform
|15:22
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Outperform
|15:20
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Walmart Hold
|15:20
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Walmart buy
|15:19
|
Credit Suisse Group
Pfizer Neutral
|15:18
|
Wells Fargo & Co
Intel Outperform
|15:18
|
Macquarie Research
Intel Outperform
|15:15
|
Morgan Stanley
Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
|15:15
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
General Electric Hold
|15:14
|
Morningstar
Coca-Cola buy
|15:11
|
Morningstar
ExxonMobil buy
|15:05
|
DZ BANK
RTL Halten
|14:58
|
BTIG Research
LaSalle Hotel Properties Buy
|14:55
|
UBS AG
Enbridge Energy Partners LPPartnership Units Neutral
|14:50
|
D.A. Davidson & Co.
Barnes Group Neutral
|14:46
|
BMO Capital Markets
Welltower Market Perform
|14:36
|
UBS AG
Visa Neutral
|14:35
|
UBS AG
MasterCard Neutral
|14:29
|
Baader Bank
OSRAM buy
|14:21
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Buy
|14:08
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
GasLog Partners LP Partnership Units Neutral
|14:07
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Golar LNG Partners LP Partnership Units Neutral
|14:06
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Hoegh LNG Partners LP Partnership Units Buy
|14:03
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Five Prime Therapeutics Neutral
|14:02
|
Barclays Capital
Coupa Software Equal weight
|13:56
|
Warburg Research
Rocket Internet buy
|13:53
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Heska Neutral