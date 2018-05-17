NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize von 21,00 auf 19,50 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Die angekündigte Kooperation des US-Supermarktbetreibers Kroger mit dem britischen Onlineshop Ocado sei ein ehrgeiziges Vorhaben und habe weitreichende Konsequenzen, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. So dürfte in der Branche der Online-Handel als Vertriebskanal an Bedeutung gewinnen, was sich negativ auf den niederländischen Supermarktkonzern auswirken könnte./la/ag



Datum der Analyse: 17.05.2018



