17.05.2018 14:57:51

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize von 21,00 auf 19,50 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Die angekündigte Kooperation des US-Supermarktbetreibers Kroger mit dem britischen Onlineshop Ocado sei ein ehrgeiziges Vorhaben und habe weitreichende Konsequenzen, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. So dürfte in der Branche der Online-Handel als Vertriebskanal an Bedeutung gewinnen, was sich negativ auf den niederländischen Supermarktkonzern auswirken könnte./la/ag

Datum der Analyse: 17.05.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

19:15 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:57 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.05.18 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy Kepler Cheuvreux
10.05.18 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold S&P Capital IQ
09.05.18 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

