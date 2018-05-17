Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize von 21,00 auf 19,50 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Die angekündigte Kooperation des US-Supermarktbetreibers Kroger mit dem britischen Onlineshop Ocado sei ein ehrgeiziges Vorhaben und habe weitreichende Konsequenzen, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. So dürfte in der Branche der Online-Handel als Vertriebskanal an Bedeutung gewinnen, was sich negativ auf den niederländischen Supermarktkonzern auswirken könnte./la/ag
Datum der Analyse: 17.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
19.50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
19.19 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1.63%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
19.44 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0.29%
|Analyst Name::
James Grzinic
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Analysen
|19:15
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:57
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.05.18
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.05.18
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|S&P Capital IQ
|09.05.18
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19:15
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:57
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.05.18
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.05.18
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|S&P Capital IQ
|09.05.18
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.05.18
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.04.18
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.04.18
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Bernstein Research
|05.03.18
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.02.18
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|S&P Capital IQ
|20.10.17
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Macquarie Research
|12.06.17
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Macquarie Research
|19:15
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:57
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.05.18
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|S&P Capital IQ
|09.05.18
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.05.18
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|23.52
|0.00%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|19:15
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|19:11
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
MorphoSys overweight
|19:06
|
S&P Capital IQ
Alstom Hold
|19:06
|
The Benchmark Company
Mellanox Technologies Buy
|19:05
|
Commerzbank AG
Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|19:04
|
Dougherty & Company LLC
Brightcove Buy
|19:00
|
Baader Bank
zooplus Hold
|16:00
|
Maxim Group
BeiGene Buy
|15:26
|
RBC Capital Markets
Walmart Sector Perform
|15:17
|
The Benchmark Company
Take Two Buy
|15:13
|
Citigroup Corp.
Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|15:11
|
Citigroup Corp.
Merck buy
|15:06
|
Independent Research GmbH
Südzucker Halten
|15:03
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
TAG Immobilien Halten
|14:57
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|14:54
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
KWS SAAT Halten
|14:52
|
Citigroup Corp.
thyssenkrupp Neutral
|14:52
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
RTL overweight
|14:50
|
DZ BANK
Bayer kaufen
|14:40
|
The Benchmark Company
Netease Buy
|14:29
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Loxo Oncology Buy
|14:07
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vestas Wind Systems A-S overweight
|14:03
|
Maxim Group
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Hold
|14:01
|
Needham & Company, LLC
FLIR Systems Buy
|13:54
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Teradata Buy
|13:51
|
Warburg Research
RTL Hold
|13:50
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) Hold
|13:46
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
RTL Halten
|13:41
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Talanx kaufen
|13:30
|
Commerzbank AG
zooplus Hold
|13:21
|
Warburg Research
Nordex buy
|13:19
|
Credit Suisse Group
K+S Underperform
|12:53
|
Independent Research GmbH
HHLA Halten
|12:52
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Novartis Hold
|12:51
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Macys Market Perform
|12:47
|
Imperial Capital
California Resources Outperform
|12:47
|
Imperial Capital
Air Transport Services Group In-line
|12:43
|
Independent Research GmbH
LEONI Halten
|12:43
|
Independent Research GmbH
MLP Halten
|12:43
|
Independent Research GmbH
Ceconomy St Halten
|12:30
|
Independent Research GmbH
Wirecard Halten
|12:29
|
Barclays Capital
Airbus overweight
|12:29
|
Independent Research GmbH
Daimler Halten
|12:29
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
|12:28
|
Independent Research GmbH
Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|12:28
|
Barclays Capital
1&1 Drillisch overweight
|12:28
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Fresenius buy
|12:23
|
Barclays Capital
United Internet overweight
|12:19
|
equinet AG
CTS Eventim Neutral
|12:18
|
Barclays Capital
Coca-Cola overweight