29.06.2018 17:31:53

Adesto Technologies Buy

Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat das Kursziel für Adesto Technologies Corp von 10 auf 11 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Adesto Technologies Corp Buy
Unternehmen:
Adesto Technologies Corp 		Analyst:
The Benchmark Company 		Kursziel:
$ 11.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 8.40 		Abst. Kursziel*:
30.95%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 8.40 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30.95%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

