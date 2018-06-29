Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
29.06.2018 17:31:53
Adesto Technologies Buy
Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat das Kursziel für Adesto Technologies Corp von 10 auf 11 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Adesto Technologies Corp Buy
|Unternehmen:
Adesto Technologies Corp
|Analyst:
The Benchmark Company
|Kursziel:
$ 11.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 8.40
|Abst. Kursziel*:
30.95%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 8.40
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30.95%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adesto Technologies Corp
|8.40
|-4.55%
