TurboTax Kicks Off 2018 Tax Season With Advertising Effort That Overcomes Fear and Emphasizes Free

TurboTax®, the nation’s leading online tax preparation service from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), today announced the launch of its 2018 advertising effort. For the first time, the brand is out with two campaigns during tax season, reaching different audiences the company serves with its online tax preparation software and representing the largest body of work from the company to date spanning broadcast, radio, digital and social, in both English and Spanish.

"We have been on a multi-year mission to dispel fear and uncertainty that causes people to doubt they can prepare their own tax return,” said Greg Johnson, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Intuit’s TurboTax business. "As we continue to instill confidence in consumers, now more than ever before, TurboTax can serve a broad range of taxpayers. That’s why this year we are out with multiple campaigns highlighting different products and offerings that reach Americans at a variety of life stages and tax complexities.”

"There’s Nothing To Be Afraid Of” addresses the fear of the unknown that stands in the way of people doing their own taxes. It is a smart, insightful campaign that shines a light on the things that people are inherently afraid of—the dark, noises in the attic, things under the bed and things in the woods—and playfully shows they really aren’t that scary after all. The campaign introduces TurboTax Live, a new service providing on-demand CPAs and EAs who are available to review, sign and file a tax return. The trusted leader in online do-it-yourself tax preparation is now combining the ease of use and technology of TurboTax software with a nationwide virtual network of credentialed tax experts so customers can confidently and efficiently complete their returns—still from the comfort of living rooms across the country.

"There’s Nothing To Be Afraid Of” campaign will come to life across high impact sports, entertainment and culturally relevant moments—like college bowl games, the Grammys—as well as contextually relevant programming that plays into people’s fears throughout tax season. The creative executions will include:

A series of broadcast spots like "Closet,” "Noise in the Attic,” "That Thing in the Woods,” and "Chupacabra” as well as a few more in the coming weeks

Cinema buys before new horror movie releases and 5-second horror movie binge playlists

The campaign will also bring the peculiar fears to life into social channels with quirky and fun gifs and cinemagraphs

Airing simultaneously beginning this weekend, "Hey, At Least Your Taxes Are Free,” draws on comedy to show the bright side of situations that don’t quite go as intended and puts a spotlight on TurboTax® Absolute Zero®, the nation’s first, and highest rated free tax software. The campaign shows there’s a silver lining to every situation.

"‘Hey, At Least Your Taxes Are Free’ is a lighthearted and memorable campaign bringing to life for the more than 60 million taxpayers that they can file their taxes for absolutely no cost guaranteed with TurboTax Absolute Zero,” added Greg Johnson.

"Hey, At Least Your Taxes Are Free” will also play into high impact, culturally relevant media moments and includes a variety of broadcast spots for English and Spanish-speaking audiences. In addition to broadcast spots, the campaign will come to life through contextual placements on YouTube and a social campaign featuring gifs and cinemagraphs highlighting the good news, that at least your taxes are free.

The 2018 campaign was created in partnership with independent advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy, based in Portland, Oregon and multicultural agency Gallegos United.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Its global products and platforms, including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, are designed to empower consumers, self-employed, and small businesses to improve their financial lives, finding them more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Intuit’s innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves partners and 46 million customers worldwide, unleashing the power of many for the prosperity of one. For the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands, visit Intuit.com and follow on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180104006428/en/