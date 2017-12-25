Things that a single should know if you want to have a date at this Christmas!

BANGKOK, Dec. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Is Christmas a good opportunity to find your love? The atmosphere and decorations of the Christmas season create such a romantic feeling that makes us want to be in love. Hottest social app, weTouch, founded that within 30 days before Christmas, 40% of Thai users use the app more frequently than previous month. weTouch surveyed Thai users and revealed that they want to find their love before Christmas so they can celebrate this special occasion with people they love. Therefore, weTouch conducted a survey to find out what component will make users' profile picture receive more likes from the other users.

When talking about beauty, Thai women are likely to do a makeover as they think it will make themlook prettier. However, according to the statistic, there are only 15% of Thai men like women that do a makeover, in contrast, Thai men are more likely to be attracted by a woman who wear light makeup (64%) or does not wear makeup (21%). Survey's result from weTouch also revealed that profile picture of women who looks natural are 56% preferable than profile picture of women who do a makeover. As a result, we found that light makeup is the best choice for choosing profile picture as Thai men said that natural-look makeup will reveal women's true personality.

Another component that help users to get more likes on their profile picture is the theme of the picture. For men, women will find men's picture attractive when it is the picture with pet (39%), traveling picture (35%), picture with friends (20%), and the least attractive picture is picture showing off their muscles or other part of body (6%). Thai Female users claimed that men's picture with pet is the most attractive as it gives warm feelings. Besides, for female's picture, most of Thai men prefer women's picture with smile (55%), sporty picture (18%), sexy picture (16%), and picture of women playing musicalinstruments (11%). According to the result, if you want to get attention from the guy you like, don't forget to use the picture with smile as your profile picture and it might give you the opportunity to know him!

