26.12.2017 17:30:00

Textile Maker Pivots to Meet Insatiable Demand for Smarter Bedding

DUQUESNE, Pa., Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh-based American Textile Company, a leading provider of innovative sleep solutions since 1925, today announced the addition of Carlo Morgano as Senior Vice President of Information Technology. The new role was created in part to support American Textile Company's growing supply chain and rapidly expanding e-commerce business, which has seen nearly 50 percent year-over-year growth.

The company credits its AllerEase allergen-barrier bedding for much of the increase, along with new technology to meet same-day shipping demands from its manufacturing and distribution centers. American Textile Company will ship millions of pillows and other bedding items by the end of this holiday season.

"Shipping orders within 24-hours is key for all our retailers, and a critical expectation of the end consumer, and we deliver this business value through innovative technology," said Morgano. "When we see particular items driving growth, we're able to scale manufacturing and distribution rapidly."

In the new role, Morgano oversees American Textile Company's worldwide investment in technology, advancing the company's information technology strategy to complement its growth. He brings a proven track record of strategic IT leadership, with significant achievements leveraging technology to create business value. Morgano will report to American Textile President and CEO Lance Ruttenberg.

Morgano comes to American Textile Company from CIO Ventures, where he consulted with local technology incubators and venture capital firms, in addition to advising start-ups in various industries including cybersecurity, transportation, legal, and social media. Prior to partnering with the start-up community, Morgano led IT at EQT Corporation and consulted for Fortune 1000 clients at Andersen and Protiviti.

Morgano serves on the board of the Mentoring Partnership of Southwest Pennsylvania and the board of trustees of the Homeless Children's Education Fund. He holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration and a Master of Science in Management Information Systems from Duquesne University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pittsburgh.

About American Textile Company
Pittsburgh-based American Textile Company is a leading provider of innovative sleep solutions sold under AllerEase®, Sealy®, Tempur-Pedic® and other brands, as well as store brand labels. Visit www.americantextile.com for more information.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/textile-maker-pivots-to-meet-insatiable-demand-for-smarter-bedding-300575115.html

SOURCE American Textile Company

