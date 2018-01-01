Terra Tech To Commence Adult Use Cannabis Sales In California On Jan. 1

(RTTNews) - Terra Tech Corp. (TRTC), a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, announced Sunday that it has received State of California Temporary Authorization to commence adult use cannabis sales in California, effective January 1.

The company can cultivate, non-volatile manufacture, distribute and retail cannabis for California's adult-use and medical markets.

Terra Tech said it plans to commence adult-use cannabis sales to the California market immediately through its Blüm retail dispensaries located in Oakland and Santa Ana.

Terra Tech first started selling medical cannabis products to patients in California through its Blüm dispensary in Oakland. In anticipation of adult-use sales, the Company opened a second Blüm retail location in Santa Ana, California in September, 2017 and is currently constructing a Blüm dispensary in San Leadro, which is expected to open to the public in early 2018.

The Company is also expanding its cultivation facilities through its 'Craft Cultivation' model, and has signed two craft cultivators, based in Honeydew and Salinas, to ramp production of the Company's IVXX-brand of premium cannabis.

"California has the oldest medical cannabis program in the nation and has the largest population out of any state in America. This adult-use license allows us to significantly expand our potential customer base in California beyond the medical market," said Derek Peterson, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Tech.

The state of California Temporary Authorization to conduct medical and adult cannabis retail sales, manufacturing, cultivation and distribution will be valid for 120 days and may be extended for an additional 90 days.

This transition period, from January 1, 2018 through July 1, 2018, allows for existing operators to apply for their annual permits.