02.01.2018 22:05:00

TechnipFMC plc Availability of Form 8-K Current Report

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC”) (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 2 January 2018, it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) a Current Report on Form 8-K. The Current Report on Form 8-K announces that on December 31, 2017, FMC Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of TechnipFMC, amended the Amended and Restated FMC Technologies, Inc. Employees’ Retirement Program Part I Salaried and Nonunion Hourly Employees’ Retirement Plan and the FMC Technologies, Inc. Salaried Employees’ Equivalent Retirement Plan (the "Plans”) to freeze benefit accruals for all participants of the Plans as of December 31, 2017. After that date, participants in the Plans will no longer accrue any further benefits and participants’ benefits under the Plans will be determined based on credited service and eligible earnings as of December 31, 2017.

A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (www.technipfmc.com).

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs 30.70 12.29% TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs

TechnipFMC am 02.01.2018

Chart

