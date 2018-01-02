<
02.01.2018 22:05:00

TechnipFMC Reports Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC”) (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 26 December 2017 to 29 December 2017.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

Name of the
issuer

  Identity code of the issuer   Trading day  

Identity code of the
financial instrument

 

Aggregate daily
volume (in number of
shares)

 

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the
shares

 

Identity code of the
stock exchange (MIC
code)

TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   26/12/2017   GB00BDSFG982   12 200   USD 31,3228   XNYSE
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   27/12/2017   GB00BDSFG982   15 700   EUR 26,3991   XPAR
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   27/12/2017   GB00BDSFG982   10 600   USD 31,4787   XNYSE
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   28/12/2017   GB00BDSFG982   15 700   EUR 26,2876   XPAR
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   28/12/2017   GB00BDSFG982   10 600   USD 31,3210   XNYSE
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   29/12/2017   GB00BDSFG982   15 700   EUR 26,0690   XPAR
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   29/12/2017   GB00BDSFG982   12 300   USD 31,2270   XNYSE

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 40,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

