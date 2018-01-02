|
02.01.2018 22:05:00
TechnipFMC Reports Transactions in Own Shares
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC”) (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 26 December 2017 to 29 December 2017.
Aggregate table by trading day and market
|
Name of the
|Identity code of the issuer
|Trading day
|
Identity code of the
|
Aggregate daily
|
Daily weighted
|
Identity code of the
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|26/12/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|12 200
|USD 31,3228
|XNYSE
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|27/12/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|15 700
|EUR 26,3991
|XPAR
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|27/12/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|10 600
|USD 31,4787
|XNYSE
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|28/12/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|15 700
|EUR 26,2876
|XPAR
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|28/12/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|10 600
|USD 31,3210
|XNYSE
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|29/12/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|15 700
|EUR 26,0690
|XPAR
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|29/12/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|12 300
|USD 31,2270
|XNYSE
Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.
We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.
Each of our more than 40,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.
To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180102005518/en/
Nachrichten zu TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
|13.12.17
|TechnipFMC Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|20.10.17
|TechnipFMC Buy
|Gabelli & Co
|25.08.17
|TechnipFMC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.06.17
|TechnipFMC Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|20.04.17
|TechnipFMC Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|13.12.17
|TechnipFMC Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|20.10.17
|TechnipFMC Buy
|Gabelli & Co
|25.08.17
|TechnipFMC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.06.17
|TechnipFMC Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|20.04.17
|TechnipFMC Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|13.12.17
|TechnipFMC Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|20.10.17
|TechnipFMC Buy
|Gabelli & Co
|25.08.17
|TechnipFMC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.04.17
|TechnipFMC Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|20.10.16
|TechnipFMC Buy
|UBS AG
|21.06.17
|TechnipFMC Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|01.02.17
|TechnipFMC Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|22.09.16
|TechnipFMC Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|20.05.16
|TechnipFMC Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.16
|TechnipFMC Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
TechnipFMC am 02.01.2018
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}